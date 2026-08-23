Chandigarh Terror Plot Foiled: 3 BKI Khalistani Terrorists With Pakistan Link Caught With 5 Kg IED In Sector 43

Chandigarh: Chandigarh was placed on high alert following the recovery of a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) and a weapon from behind the Sector 43 bus stand. The shocking recovery raised alarm, triggering a major security operation across the city. According to Chandigarh police, the explosive and the weapon were recovered from a suspicious bag lying in the area.

The police have also arrested 3 Khalistani terror suspects, having handlers in Pakistan, in connection with the case, foiling a major suspected terror plot. The investigative agencies are currently examining the recovered items, while police have stated that more information will be shared soon.

Following the incident, the security has been tightened across Chandigarh. The area where the bag was recovered has been sealed and intensively searched as part of precautionary measures.

ISI-Backed BKI Plot To Blow Up Punjab And Chandigarh Exposed

In a major revelation in the Chandigarh IED recovery case, sources have disclosed that the 3 arrested accused were in direct contact with Khalistani terrorist Satnam Satta Nau Shera, who is based in Pakistan. According to sources, the accused were working on a plot to carry out a major attack in Punjab and Chandigarh at the behest of Pakistan's ISI.

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As per reports, of the 3 arrested accused, 2 are said to be residents of Tarn Taran and one of Amritsar. The explosives, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the accused, including around 5 kg of gelatin sticks, detonators, power sources, wires and electronic equipment.

The initial investigation revealed that the 2 accused had procured explosive material on the instructions of a handler based in Pakistan. According to sources, the suspects associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) had planned to carry out the conspiracy. The initial investigation has also revealed that the blast at the Chandigarh bus stand was not their intention, indicating that the target was elsewhere in the city.

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Police Uncover Remotely Operated Bomb System

The Chandigarh Police registered an FIR under Sections 4(b) and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station 36, on the basis of specific intelligence regarding the movement of suspected operatives associated with BKI in Chandigarh.

The police stated that acting on the intelligence, a police team apprehended the 3 suspects, identified as Lovepreet Singh (19), Jashanpreet Singh @ Jashandeep (21), and Prabhpreet Singh @ Prabh (19). During the operation, the police recovered around 5 kg of gelatin stick explosives, one detonator, a power source and a remotely operated system, one pistol and one magazine, and 5 live cartridges.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused persons had allegedly come in contact with Satnam @ Satta Naushera, a foreign-based handler associated with BKI. They were allegedly acting on his directions and had planned to plant an IED in Chandigarh with the intention of creating terror. The recovery of explosives, triggering components and firearms has been taken into possession as per law.