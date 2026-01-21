3 Bishnoi Gang Members Arrested After Brief Encounter In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In a significant operation early Wednesday morning, the Chandigarh Police Crime Branch successfully apprehended three gangsters after a violent encounter in the forest area behind the Jira Mandi (Paddy Market) in Sector 39.

The arrested individuals are reportedly associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The encounter broke out around 6:00 AM when police blocked a taxi in which the suspects were travelling.

According to officials, the Crime Branch had received a specific tip-off regarding the movement of the accused, who had been absconding since a recent shooting incident in the city.

The Sector 32 Firing

The suspects were wanted for a recent attack that took place on January 15 at Sewak Pharmacy in Sector 32. During that incident, two shooters on a scooter opened fire at the chemist shop.

Tanish Luthra, the owner’s son, narrowly escaped death as bullets struck the glass counter. Following the attack, the family reportedly received extortion threats demanding Rs 2 crore, with social media posts and audio clips from gang associate Saba Gobindgarh claiming responsibility.

Crossfire in Sector 39

The police set up a checkpoint near Sector 39. When the taxi carrying the suspects was signalled to stop, the gangsters attempted to flee into the nearby forest and opened fire on the police team.

All three suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. The suspected shooters have been identified as Rahul and Rocky, while the third, identified as Preet, was reportedly driving the vehicle.

The injured men were immediately shifted under heavy security to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 16 for medical treatment.

Investigation ongoing

The police recovered two pistols and several live cartridges from the scene. This operation follows the earlier arrest of Rahul Bisht, a local laboratory owner, who is alleged to have been the mastermind who provided information to the Bishnoi gang due to a personal dispute with the pharmacy owners.

The authorities are investigating the taxi driver’s involvement and looking into a suspected link between the gang and local police personnel who may have aided the conspiracy.