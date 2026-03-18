Chandigarh Horror: Man Shot In Daylight Outside Sector 9 Gym; Assailant At Large | Image: Republic

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a daylight shooting left a young man critically injured in the neighbourhood of Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Wednesday morning.

The incident, which occurred outside a popular local gym, has prompted the Chandigarh Police to launch a city-wide manhunt to apprehend the assailant.

A Targeted Attack?

The shooting took place during the morning hours when the victim, a young man whose identity is currently being withheld by authorities, was exiting a gym in Sector 9.

According to eyewitness accounts, an assailant arriving on a motorcycle intercepted the victim.

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Without warning, the attacker pulled out a firearm and discharged multiple rounds at close range.

The victim collapsed on the pavement as the gunman sped away, navigating through the sector's inner lanes to evade immediate pursuit.

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Emergency Response

The injured man was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, in a critical condition.

Medical staff at the hospital confirmed that the victim is currently undergoing emergency treatment for gunshot wounds.

While his condition remains unstable, police are waiting for him to be stabilised to record a formal statement.

Police Investigation and Manhunt

The Chandigarh Police cordoned off the crime scene immediately, with forensic teams arriving shortly after to collect shell casings and other physical evidence.

Senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police, visited the site to oversee the preliminary investigation.

Key details of the ongoing investigation are that detectives are reviewing footage from high-definition cameras installed at the gym’s entrance and along Sector 9 to identify the motorcycle’s registration number.

City's checkpoints have been intensified at all entry and exit points, including the borders of Chandigarh to Panchkula and Mohali.

While the motive remains unclear, investigators are looking into personal enmity or a potential gang-related connection.

The brutal nature of the attack in one of Chandigarh's most high-profile sectors has raised concerns regarding public safety.