  • Chandigarh Teen Becomes Youngest Indian Girl With Five Guinness World Records

Updated 22 July 2025 at 22:34 IST

Chandigarh Teen Becomes Youngest Indian Girl With Five Guinness World Records

Janvi Jindal from Chandigarh has become the youngest Indian girl to hold five Guinness World Records in freestyle skating. Self-trained through YouTube and guided by her father, she blends innovation with tradition, earning global recognition without formal coaching.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
Janvi Jindal creates history, becomes youngest girl with 5 Guinness records at age 17
Janvi Jindal creates history, becomes youngest girl with 5 Guinness records at age 17 | Image: X

Chandigarh: Seventeen-year-old Janvi Jindal has carved her name in history by becoming the youngest Indian girl to hold five Guinness World Records in freestyle skating. 

With this achievement, she also becomes the highest Guinness record-holding female under 18 in India and the only girl from Chandigarh to reach such a milestone. 

What makes her journey even more remarkable is that Janvi received no formal coaching. She learned skating techniques from YouTube tutorials and practiced using makeshift setups at home. Over the years, she has bagged several national medals and pioneered innovative skating styles like Bhangra on skates and Yoga on skates blending cultural roots with athletic flair.

Her Guinness World Records, officially confirmed in July 2025, include:

  • Most 360-degree rotations on inline skates in 30 seconds – 27 spins
  • Fastest slalom (20 cones) on two wheels – 8.85 seconds
  • Most one-wheeled 360-degree spins in 30 seconds – 42 spins
  • Most one-wheeled 360-degree spins in one minute – 72 spins
  • Most consecutive one-wheeled 360-degree spins – 22 spins

Her father and coach, Munish Jindal, played a pivotal role in her rise. “Janvi’s training began 5–7 years ago. We couldn’t find a coach, so I learned from the internet and trained her myself. It was tough balancing work and staying up late to watch videos,” he shared.

He added that getting a Guinness record is no small feat, as the process takes nearly a year and follows very strict rules. “Her first attempt was rejected because of a minor rule error. That’s how particular Guinness is,” he said.

With international competitions often financially out of reach, Janvi and her father chose the Guinness route to gain global recognition and they succeeded.

From practicing on footpaths to becoming an international name, Janvi's story is one of resilience, passion, and creativity making her an inspiration for young athletes across the country.

