Chandigarh Thar Horror: Young Woman Crashes SUV into 2 Bikers in Dhanas | VIDEO

Chandigarh: A horrifying road accident unfolded in Chandigarh's Dhanas area late Monday night after a speeding red Mahindra Thar, driven by a young woman student, rammed into two youths riding a motorcycle.

Disturbing video footage captured by onlookers has surfaced on social media, showing the chaotic aftermath, the severely damaged vehicles, and residents surrounding the SUV.

According to preliminary reports and eyewitness accounts, the high-speed collision occurred when the red SUV crashed into the two-wheeler, leaving both riders injured on the asphalt.

Following the initial impact, the driver reportedly attempted to navigate away from the scene as concerned passersby tried to intercept the vehicle.

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In the ensuing panic, the SUV mounted a central road divider, lost control, and slammed head-on into an electricity transformer pole, bringing the vehicle to a sudden halt.

