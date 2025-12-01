'Change is Coming': Congress MLA Ajay Singh Comments on Whether Siddaramaiah Would be Replaced by DK Shivakumar as Karnataka's CM

Amid reports of a power tussle and a possible CM change in Karnataka, Congress MLA Ajay Singh recently spoke to the media saying ‘change is coming’. The MLA, while talking to the reporters outside Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport said, “Change is coming, it could happen in December,January, or February. Everyone sits and talks, there is no problem now. Now that the CM and the DCM have held a press meeting, does that mean there is a problem? The high command will take a decision about this.”

Rift in Karnataka’s state leadership?

The power struggle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has become evident, as the government crosses the halfway mark of its five-year term and the alleged, unconfirmed 2.5-year rotational CM agreement from 2023. While supporters of D.K. Shivakumar actively pushed for his elevation, citing the "secret deal" and the need to honor a community leader, Siddaramaiah and his camp firmly insist he will complete the full five-year term, saying the people's mandate was for stability.

Congress high-command’s stance

The Congress is yet to make their official stance clear on the matter or even acknowledge the ‘secret deal’ of rotating the CM after 2.5 years. Senior leaders have repeatedly mentioned the high command, which includes Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge. As of now, the Congress had nudged Siddaramaiah to invite D.K. Shivakumar at breakfast where the two leaders seemed to get on just fine trying to put up an united front despite the swirling rumour of an intense power struggle.

