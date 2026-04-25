'Changing Political Parties for Selfish Needs is Not Right Thing': Anna Hazare on Raghav Chadha's Break-Up With AAP

Ahilyanagar: Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday criticised Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha over parting ways from AAP and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that such political switching for personal interests is "not right" and not in line with constitutional values. He emphasised that elected representatives must act within the spirit of the Constitution and avoid decisions driven by personal gain, stating the need to uphold democratic ethics.

Speaking to ANI here, Hazare said, "Leaving one party and joining another party is not right... Changing political parties for our selfish needs is not the right thing. This is not mentioned in our Constitution. Our Constitution is supreme. Our country functions based on the Constitution..."

Hazare was the primary figurehead and ideological mentor for the Aam Aadmi Party's formation via his 2011 anti-corruption movement, though he later distanced himself from Arvind Kejriwal due to the move into mainstream politics.

Hazare's remarks come amid political buzz after the trio of MPs—Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal—announced parting ways from the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday and joined the BJP later in the presence of party chief Nitin Nabin, who later welcomed the decision.

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While addressing a presser in the national capital, Chadha said that he, along with six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, has informed the Chairman of the House, in accordance with the rules, of leaving the party. Now, the Aam Aadmi Party is also set to send a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman in this matter.

He formalised a split that had been building for weeks, announcing that two-thirds of the party's Upper House members would merge with the BJP.

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Meanwhile, the AAP has now begun working on a new strategy. Deliberations are ongoing among party leaders regarding the situation. Late last night, after returning from a visit to Gujarat, senior party leader Manish Sisodia met party convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

Manish Sisodia was in Rajkot to campaign for the party in the Gujarat municipal elections. Party sources said, "After returning to Delhi late at night, Sisodia went straight from the airport to the residence of party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The two leaders met for more than half an hour. During the meeting, they also discussed the possible impact of the split and what the future strategy should be."

Party sources said, "The chief whip in the Upper House, ND Gupta, will submit a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman against Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal."