‘Ginger, Garlic, Red Chilli… Can’t Be the Vegetable’: Punjab CM Mocks 7 AAP MPs After Exit

New Delhi: A day after a major political setback to the Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a sharp jibe at seven party MPs who defected, comparing them to spices that enhance a dish but said that they cannot become the main ingredient.

In a post on X, Mann wrote, “Ginger, garlic, cumin, fenugreek powder, red chili, black pepper, and coriander—these 7 things together make the vegetable taste great, but on their own, they can't become a “vegetable.”

Who Are The 7 MPs Who Dumped AAP For BJP?

In a significant blow to AAP, seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs have resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The leaders who have defected include Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Vikram Sahney, Swati Maliwal, and Rajendra Gupta.

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With these exits, AAP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha has dropped sharply from 10 members to just three.

Raghav Chadha’s Exit

Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, resigned from AAP and joined the BJP on April 24, 2026, setting off a major political upheaval within the party.

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His exit, along with other MPs, has exposed internal rifts within AAP’s parliamentary wing. Party leaders have accused Chadha of “backstabbing” and alleged that the BJP is attempting to engineer defections to weaken AAP, particularly in Punjab.

Ashok Mittal’s Move Raises Eyebrows

Ashok Mittal’s resignation has come as a surprise, especially since he was recently appointed as AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Chadha.

Mittal, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab since April 2022, is part of several parliamentary committees, including defence and finance. Notably, he had earlier defended Chadha amid speculation about his switch, calling him a “senior leader” and reiterating AAP’s internal democracy.

His exit comes after the ED raids.

‘Party Bigger Than Individuals’, Says Mann

Earlier, Mann asserted that the party remains stronger than any individual leader.

He termed the defectors “traitors of Punjab” and said their departure would not affect the party’s commitment to the people.

“The party is bigger than any individual. The people of Punjab know how to respond to betrayal,” he said.