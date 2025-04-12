Chaos Erupts at Delhi Airport as Passengers Slam Air India for Mismanagement and Stampede-Like Conditions Amid Flight Delays

New Delhi: Several flights have been delayed in the national capital due to the dust storm and according to the passengers, there has been an absolute chaos at the Delhi Airport, especially for those travelling with Air India . Netizens have slammed the airline for its mismanagement and for creating stampede-like situations.

Chaos at Delhi Airport, Passengers Slam Air India for Mismanagement & Stampede-Like Condition

Several passengers travelling via Air India took to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), to narrate their ordeal and how a chaos has erupted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, due to Air India's mismanagement and cluelessness.

A user by the name of @prafullaketkar called out Air India for creating a near-stampede-like situation at the Delhi Airport, “Alert! There is a complete chaos at the Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport. Air India is not able handle the passenger. If not addressed immediately, it will create a Stampede like situation due to frequent gate change. Look into the matter urgently.”

Another ‘X’ user @ballasatish revealed the lack of information with the Air India staff causing ‘mini protests’ at the gates, and said, “Confusing & chaotic situation at Delhi Airport. Flight delays are common, but the lack of information is surprising. Air India is understaffed & unable to communicate the exact timings or even the locations of flights. Mini protests at many gates. Staff are helpless and clueless.”

Another user, @kanwararvind narrated the situation at the Delhi Airport, “People are standing waiting for the flight since last 6 hours @airindia @ysjagan, situation is not clear, no announcement, no AC @PMOIndia, gate no 42C, 42B, 42A, 44A, same situation everywhere, Delhi Terminal 3.”

An ‘X’ user by the name of @niraj078 has said, “Extreme operational failure by AirIndia flight AI2512 which was supposed to fly at 19:20 pm on 11th of April is still at Delhi Airport with no information on start of the flight. Many elderly people are kept without food and water for more than 11 hours.”

A passenger by the name of @HYDesai narrated his ordeal, slamming Air India for its extremely poor service and “cruel” ground staff in a series of posts. He said, “The flight AI 2512 which was scheduled at 19.30 hr on 11-04-2025 kept on delaying hour by hour. All passengers were hostaged by Air India whole night at Delhi airport without giving any clarity on delay. They didn't had the curtsey to serve the basic need viz water, food to the passengers consisting of infants, children, pregnant women, patients unless agitated. The AI ground staff were cruel in treating the passengers. When the complaint was raised before the CISF, they too were soft and protective with Air India staff by neglecting, ignoring, harassing the passengers. Don't know how DGCA give the justice to the passengers of AI 2512 which is not yet took off from Delhi airport yet at 06.53 hrs on 12-04-2025.”