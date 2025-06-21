Chaos Erupts at Patna Airport After Air India Flight Arrives Without Passengers’ Checked-in Luggage

A major commotion broke out at Patna Airport after an Air India flight arrived without the checked-in luggage of several passengers. Tensions escalated as frustrated travelers learned their bags had not made it onto the flight.

Flight IX2936, operated by Air India and departing from Bengaluru, landed in Patna at approximately 8:30 a.m. The aircraft was carrying 180 passengers.

According to reports, shortly after landing, an announcement directed all passengers to collect their baggage at Belt No. 4. However, some passengers waited in vain as no luggage appeared.

Upon inquiry, Air India staff informed the affected passengers that their baggage could not be loaded onto the flight due to weight restrictions.

Outraged by what they described as irresponsible and unprofessional conduct by the airline, many passengers began to protest. Several even missed their connecting flights due to the delay and confusion surrounding their luggage.

In a related incident, Air India Flight XI1634 from Chennai also reportedly landed in Patna without the checked-in baggage of its passengers. This led to further outrage, as travellers were shocked to discover that their luggage had been left behind.

Air India staff attributed the issue to operational restrictions caused by weather conditions and excess baggage weight. Contact information was collected from affected passengers, who were assured that their luggage would be delivered to their respective addresses.