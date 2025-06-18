Chaos Erupts at Vadodara Airport Over Air India Plane Delay, Enraged Passengers Argue With Staff

Chaos erupted at Vadodara Airport after an Air India flight was delayed due to a technical glitch, according to reports.

News of the delay triggered an uproar among passengers waiting at the airport.

While staff initially cited a technical fault as the reason for the delay, Air India authorities later attributed it to a temperature-related issue. This inconsistency left many passengers frustrated and confused.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 7 a.m.

Angry passengers engaged in heated arguments with airline staff, who struggled to calm the situation.

Many passengers expressed outrage, accusing Air India of showing complete disregard for their time and money. This incident adds to growing criticism of the airline’s operational reliability.

It is the latest in a string of cancellations, diversions, and delays affecting Air India flights following the crash of AI 171 in Ahmedabad on June 12.

At least seven international flights operated by Air India were cancelled yesterday, including routes from Delhi to Paris, Paris to Delhi, Ahmedabad to London, San Francisco to Mumbai, Bengaluru to London, London to Amritsar, Delhi to Dubai, and Delhi to Vienna.

Air India AI 171 Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people, which went down shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 p.m. on June 12. The aircraft crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad.