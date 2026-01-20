Chaos At IIMT Meerut As Students’ Clash Turns Violent, Several Injured

Meerut: A wave of panic spread through the IIMT college campus in Meerut as a massive brawl erupted between two groups of students.

The violent confrontation, which broke out in public, has gone viral on social media, sparking serious concerns regarding student safety and campus discipline.

The Incident

According to eyewitnesses and video footage circulating online, what began as a heated verbal argument quickly escalated into physical violence.

The video depicts a chaotic scene inside the college premises where students were seen lifting wooden chairs and tables, using them as weapons against their peers.

Several students were left with severe injuries after the clash. While some were seen fleeing the scene to avoid the violence, others were caught in the clash as the furniture used as a weapon shattered across the floor.

The sound of crashing wood and shouting students created a scene of absolute chaos, leaving many others on campus terrified.

Viral Footage Sparks Outrage

The incident gained attention after students recorded the fight on their phones and uploaded it to various social platforms.

The clips show security personnel struggling to intervene in the brawl and being unable to manage or disperse the large, agitated crowd.

Parents have expressed their shock over the lack of discipline shown by the students, prompting calls for stricter security protocols and mandatory counselling for the students to manage conflict.

While the exact cause of the dispute remains yet to be revealed, preliminary reports suggest a long-standing rivalry between the two groups was the result of the violent act.

Several students who sustained head and limb injuries during the clash were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. According to reports, their conditions are currently stable.

Police Action

The college administration has taken note of the viral video and is reportedly in the process of identifying the students involved in the violence.