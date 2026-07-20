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Chaos Near Parliament: CJP Protest Turns Violent, Leaves Cops Injured

Visuals from the site capture intense moments of aggression directed at the police, pointing toward what authorities are describing as organized violence by the demonstrators.

Garvit Parashar
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The demonstration, which took place near Jantar Mantar, quickly took a chaotic turn as demonstrators clashed directly with law enforcement officers stationed at the site.

Police Personnel Targeted in the Melee

According to reports from the ground, the situation deteriorated rapidly, resulting in injuries to several police officers. Multiple visuals from the scene captured the moments when protesters turned on the police personnel. Officials are describing the incident as an organized wave of violence against the deployment.

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, who sustained injuries during the confrontation, recounted the sudden outbreak of aggression.

"We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters)," the injured Sub-Inspector stated.

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Concerns Over Escalating Unrest

The sudden eruption of clashes at Jantar Mantar has drawn immediate comparisons to past unrest, with observers noting that the chaotic scenes mirrored the violence that previously took place during the Red Fort attack. Security remains tight around Parliament Street as authorities assess the situation and treat the injured personnel.

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Published By:
 Garvit Parashar
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