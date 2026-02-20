Updated 20 February 2026 at 16:37 IST
Chaos Outside EC Office: Minutes After SC's Order On West Bengal SIR, TMC Workers Stage Huge Protest
A huge chaos broke out outside the office of Election Commission in West Bengal, minutes after the Supreme Court directed the Kolkata High Court to deploy judicial officials for the smooth conduct of SIR in the state. TMC BLOs gathered in huge number outside the EC office.
Kolkata: A huge chaos broke out outside the office of Election Commission in West Bengal, minutes after the Supreme Court directed the Kolkata High Court to deploy judicial officials for the smooth conduct of SIR in the state. TMC BLOs gathered in huge number outside the EC office in Kolkata and demonstrated against the apex court's order.
20 February 2026