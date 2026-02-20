'Extraordinary Circumstances': SC Directs Deployment Of Judicial Officers For West Bengal SIR

There is an unfortunate blame game of allegations and counter allegations which shows trust deficit between two constitutional functionaries - that is the State government and the Election Commission of India. Now the process is stuck at the stage of claims and objections of the persons who have been included in the logical discrepancy list. Most of the persons to whom notices were issued have submitted their documents in support of their claim for inclusion in the voter list. These claims are required to be adjudicated in a quasi-judicial process by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

