Updated 20 February 2026 at 16:11 IST
'Extraordinary Circumstances': SC Directs Deployment Of Judicial Officers For West Bengal SIR
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Calcutta High Court to deploy judicial officers or retired judges for the smooth conduct of special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal. Calling this an “extraordinary circumstances”, the apex court cited that there is an “unfortunate blame game” between the state government and the Election Commission of India (ECI).
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Calcutta High Court to deploy judicial officers or retired judges for the smooth conduct of SIR in West Bengal. Calling this an “extraordinary circumstances”, the apex court cited that there is an “unfortunate blame game” between the state government and the Election Commission of India (ECI).
There is an unfortunate blame game of allegations and counter allegations which shows trust deficit between two constitutional functionaries - that is the State government and the Election Commission of India. Now the process is stuck at the stage of claims and objections of the persons who have been included in the logical discrepancy list. Most of the persons to whom notices were issued have submitted their documents in support of their claim for inclusion in the voter list. These claims are required to be adjudicated in a quasi-judicial process by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).
Developing…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 20 February 2026 at 16:00 IST