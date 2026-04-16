Char Dham Yatra 2026: Uttarakhand Issues New Health Rules, Medical Checks & Travel Guidelines For Pilgrims

Dehradun: As the doors to the Himalayan shrines prepare to open, the Uttarakhand government has officially rolled out a comprehensive new health protocol for the 2026 Char Dham Yatra.

Aimed at minimising fatalities caused by high-altitude sickness and cardiac arrest, the latest guidelines introduce mandatory health screenings and stricter travel restrictions for pilgrims heading to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Health Screenings and Verification

Under the new rules, all pilgrims are now required to undergo a physical medical check-up before beginning their ascent.

This is especially compulsory for those above the age of 55 or individuals with a history of heart disease, hypertension, asthma, or diabetes.

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Authorities have established 31 health check-up centres and 20 Medical Relief Posts (MRPs) along the main trekking routes.

Pilgrims may be asked to present a medical fitness certificate or undergo on-the-spot screening to ensure they are physically capable of handling the reduced oxygen levels at altitudes exceeding 10,000 feet.

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New "Night Travel" Bans

To further ensure safety, the state transport department has introduced a strict ban on vehicle movement on the Char Dham routes after 10:00 PM.

Vehicles will now only be permitted to operate between 4:00 AM and 10:00 PM to prevent accidents caused by low visibility and landslides.

Additionally, all commercial and private vehicles must undergo a technical fitness test, and drivers are required to have specialised route training for hilly terrain.

Health Advisory

The Uttarakhand Health Department has released a “Swasth, Satark, Safal” advisory, urging devotees to:

Spend at least 24 to 48 hours in Haridwar or Rishikesh before heading to higher altitudes.

Start daily walking and yoga at least one month prior to the trip to increase lung capacity.

Carry a portable pulse oximeter and seek immediate help at the nearest MRP if oxygen saturation drops below 90%.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine; stick to warm water and a balanced, high-energy diet.

The Yatra is scheduled to begin on April 19, 2026, with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri, followed by Kedarnath on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23.