Massive Fire Breaks Out in Indirapuram's Kanwani,150 Shanties Gutted

A massive fire broke out in the Kanwani area of Indirapuram on Thursday, prompting a large-scale emergency response. The blaze engulfed over 150 shanties located within the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram Police Station. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar confirmed that the affected site was primarily used for scrap-related activities.

Seven fire tenders were immediately deployed to the scene to combat the flames. Following an intensive operation, officials confirmed that the fire has been fully extinguished and there is no longer any risk of the blaze spreading to neighboring areas.

Medical teams and ambulances were summoned to the site as a precautionary measure. According to District Magistrate Mandar, the situation is now completely under control. While the fire caused extensive damage to the structures, authorities report that there are currently no casualties or reports of missing persons.

Officials are now conducting a comprehensive survey of the area to address any potential complaints or reports of missing individuals that may arise in the aftermath of the incident.

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