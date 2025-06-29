Char Dham Yatra Suspended for 24 Hours! IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert in Uttarakhand; Check Weather Forecast

Uttarakhand: The Char Dham Yatra has been temporarily suspended for 24 hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rainfall across parts of Uttarakhand. Thousands of pilgrims have been stranded in Haridwar and Rishikesh as authorities halt travel to ensure safety.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the suspension, stating that instructions have been issued to stop all pilgrim movement from Haridwar. Those already en route are being escorted to safe shelters until weather conditions improve.

"Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for the next 24 hours in view of the heavy rain alert," Pandey told ANI, adding that the IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours in isolated areas on June 30.

Cloudburst in Uttarkashi

The suspension comes on the heels of a cloudburst in the Silai Band area of Uttarkashi, which caused major damage to the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg. The incident occurred around 2:12 AM and resulted in a landslide that swept away 8 to 9 workers all reportedly of Nepali origin from an under-construction hotel site.

According to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, a 10-metre stretch of the Yamunotri highway has been washed away. Search and rescue operations are ongoing with NDRF, SDRF, and police teams on the ground despite difficult terrain and rising river levels.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the situation on social media, confirming that relief efforts are underway. “I am in constant touch with officials, and I pray for everyone’s safety,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Rivers Overflow, Roads Blocked