Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Hits Under-Construction Hotel Site; 9 Workers Missing

Uttarkashi: A cloudburst in the early hours of Sunday caused severe damage at an under-construction hotel site in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, leaving at least nine workers missing. The incident occurred around 2:00 AM near the Silai Band area along the Barkot–Yamunotri road.

According to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, the cloudburst triggered flash flooding in the Paligad-Silai Band region of Barkot tehsil, damaging the construction site and affecting nearby infrastructure. The Barkot-Yamunotri highway was also impacted, making rescue operations more difficult.

Search and rescue efforts are currently underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police deployed to the site. Authorities are navigating through tough weather and terrain conditions to locate the missing workers.

The Uttarkashi administration shared a video from the site, showing debris, damaged structures, and fast-moving water flowing through the area affected by the cloudburst.

Parts of Uttarakhand have been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall in recent days. In Rudraprayag district, movement on the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road used by pilgrims heading to Kedarnath has been restricted due to landslides and debris.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for Sunday and Monday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places across the state.