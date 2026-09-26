Char Dham Yatra Suspended for Two Days Amid Red Alert for Heavy Rain and Inclement Weather

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been suspended for two days following a red alert issued for heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions across the region, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Authorities announced the temporary halt in pilgrim movement to the four sacred shrines -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath -- as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees and staff. The suspension comes into effect immediately and is expected to remain in place for almost two days, with a review planned based on updated weather forecasts.

Regarding this, Prajapati Nautiyal, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Char Dham Yatra, says, "According to the Meteorological Centre and the State Emergency Operation Centre, a 'Red Alert' for weather has been issued. Therefore, prioritizing the safety of pilgrims and in accordance with the directives of the Garhwal Commissioner, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended from this afternoon until tomorrow, September 27, 2026. Pilgrims are advised to stay in safe locations and proceed further only when the weather clears up, while also heeding the instructions of the state and local administration. We are continuously informing and advising pilgrims to wait until the adverse weather conditions pass before proceeding."

Heavy showers and strong winds are predicted in the higher reaches of the Garhwal Himalayas, raising concerns over landslides, flash floods and slippery road conditions on the steep mountain routes. According to reports, several stretches along the yatra path already experienced reduced visibility and waterlogging in recent days.

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Pilgrims currently en route have been advised to halt at safer base stations or return to lower altitudes until the weather improves.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of Hinduism’s most revered pilgrimages, draws hundreds of thousands of devotees every year.