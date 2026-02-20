'Characterless, Brainless..’: BJP Hits Out at Congress Over 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Summit | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday launched the scathing attack on the Congress party over its ‘shirtless’ protest at the AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, calling the demonstration an attempt to undermine India’s global achievements in technology.

The controversy erupted after Indian Youth Congress activists staged a shirtless protest at the venue, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the AI Summit.

Shehzad Poonawalla calls protest ‘anti-India’

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of opposing national progress under the guise of political dissent.

He said the protest reflected the party’s mindset toward India’s development narrative.

“Congress has once again proven that for them, AI isn't Ambitious India, Artificial Intelligence, or Aspirational India. For them, AI is anti-India. This isn't the INC, this is the ANC, the anti-National Congress,” Poonawalla said.

He further alleged that the demonstration was politically motivated and not merely a protest against the ruling party.

“But at Rahul Gandhi's behest, the Congress party is protesting; it is a characterless, brainless, emotionless protest. This isn't a protest against the BJP, it's not a protest against the PM, it's a protest against India's achievements,” he added.

BJP terms protest ‘national shame’

Poonawalla emphasised that the AI Summit was receiving international recognition and appreciation from global leaders and technology figures.

“The AI Summit is being praised worldwide. From President Macron to the United Nations Secretary General to top tech company honchos, from Sam Altman to Sundar Pichai, everyone is praising it. Even Shashi Tharoor said the AI Summit was excellent,” he said.

According to the BJP, the protest stood in contrast to the international acclaim the summit was drawing and also described the protest as a “national shame” and accused the Congress of attempting to disrupt a prestigious global event.

“National Shame. At a time when India is hosting a prestigious global AI Summit, showcasing its innovation and leadership in technology, the Congress party chose disruption over dignity,” the party said.

The post also criticised the manner of the protest and further said that while political opposition is a democratic right, actions that harm India’s global image are unacceptable.

“Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers went topless and created a ruckus at the venue, an act clearly designed to embarrass India on the world stage,” it added.

Kiren Rijiju joins criticism

