Charges Framed Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik in Money Laundering Case

The Special MP‑MLA Court in Mumbai has framed charges against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Malik pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out in court.

The court framed charges under multiple sections of the PMLA, including Sections 3, 4, 44, 45, and 70. During the hearing, the judge asked Malik if he accepted the Enforcement Directorate’s allegations. Malik replied, “No.” Following this, the judge formally framed the charges filed by the government and ordered further proceedings to begin.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for December 19. After that, the court has directed that daily hearings will take place to ensure the trial moves forward without delay.

Another accused in the case, who is serving a sentence in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case, was not present in court. The judge has ordered that charge papers be sent to the jail, and his statement will be recorded there.

This case is linked to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation launched in 2022. The ED alleges that Malik was involved in financial dealings connected to properties linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s family.

According to investigators, Malik conspired with Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar, and her aide Salim Patel to acquire land in Kurla at a price far below its market value. The land in question, three acres in the Goawala Compound, originally belonged to Munira Plumber.

A power of attorney was issued in Salim Patel’s name in 1999. Patel is accused of misusing this authority and, on Haseena Parkar’s instructions, selling the land to Malik’s company, Solidus Investments Private Limited. The ED claims Malik rented out the property and used the income to purchase flats in Bandra and Kurla, as well as agricultural land in Osmanabad.