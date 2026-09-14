Chased and Rammed: Woman Biker Hit by Speeding Car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road; Video Triggers Outrage

Gurugram: In a shocking hit-and-run incident captured on camera, a female sports biker was aggressively pursued and rammed by a car on Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

The victim, identified as popular motovlogger Sia (who operates the Instagram page `@rebelwheels_sia_`), was riding her Aprilia RS 457 alongside a group of fellow motorcyclists when the ordeal unfolded.

According to video footage captured by bike-mounted action cameras, a white sedan, bearing registration number HR30Y-4949, dangerously approached Sia’s motorcycle and began tailing her group.

The occupants reportedly made hand gestures ordering her to pull over. Sia alleged that the men inside the car appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and were behaving erratically.

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When Sia asked the driver to maintain a safe distance, the harassment intensified. To protect her, a fellow rider positioned his motorcycle behind hers to block the sedan.

Undeterred, the car driver aggressively manoeuvred to cut in front of her motorcycle, striking her vehicle from the side. The impact threw Sia off her bike and dragged the motorcycle several meters along the asphalt before the driver sped off.

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Despite being thrown onto the road, Sia’s protective riding gear helped prevent life-threatening injuries.

After the collision, one of her group members chased the fleeing sedan and intercepted it at a nearby traffic signal. When confronted about the hit-and-run, the driver denied responsibility and drove off again when the light turned green.

Sia later uploaded the camera footage to social media, raising serious concerns over road safety in the region. "I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren't afraid of hitting people and running away," she posted online. Vehicle details shared online indicate the car is registered in the name of Manish.

Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognisance of the Golf Course Road accident case in which a viral video showed a four-wheeler allegedly hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind, and has registered an FIR against the accused car driver, officials said on Monday.

The FIR has been registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram, after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on September 14. Gurugram Police said that no written complaint has been received from the victim so far. However, acting on the viral video, police have initiated action and are attempting to contact the woman involved in the incident.

While speaking to ANI about the incident, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhilaksh Joshi said, “On September 14, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram.”

"Regarding the accused's identity, details are currently being traced via the vehicle involved; the woman will also be included in the investigation, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge. We will contact the woman regarding the allegations made in her video, involve her in the investigation, proceed accordingly, and take action based on her claims," he added.

The viral video triggered widespread public outrage, with thousands of users tagging law enforcement demanding strict punitive action, including the cancellation of the driver's license and impoundment of the vehicle.

Gurugram Police have taken cognisance of the footage and confirmed they are verifying the crash location to initiate formal legal action and trace the accused.

The top official further informed that police are monitoring cases related to rash and negligent driving in Gurugram and will take action even in the absence of a formal complaint. "We are monitoring instances of rash or negligent driving and any such incidents occurring in Gurugram. Even without a formal complaint, we will take suo motu cognisance and initiate action in accordance with the law; our special cell, created specifically for this purpose, is also keeping a close watch," he said.

"People should not get involved in such incidents, nor should they spread baseless rumours about them. Doing so is a legal offence, and action will be taken," ACP Joshi added. Meanwhile, the owner of the car involved in the accident, Manish, told ANI that he was not driving the vehicle when the incident took place.

"It is my vehicle. I was at work; a friend had borrowed my car. Kalyan Singh said he needed to go somewhere. He took it two days ago. I found out about the accident this morning. I called him, but he didn't pick up. I also sent my father and others to his house. He is from Palwal district in Haryana... I work in the Army," Manish said.

Gurugram Police said the accused driver will be identified and apprehended at the earliest, and strict legal action will be taken against those found involved. The police also reiterated that they maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards road rage, reckless driving and unlawful conduct on roads.