Chawl Collapses In Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rains; 6 Killed, Multiple Others Injured

Mumbai: Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, a portion of an ageing 3-storey chawl came crashing down in Mankhurd on Sunday night, killing at least 6 people and leaving multiple others injured. According to reports, the collapse occurred at around 8.30 pm in Chawl No 5, situated in Janta Nagar behind the Hanuman Temple, as the city grapples with relentless monsoon showers.

As per initial reports from civic officials, around half a dozen people are feared to have been trapped under the rubble. The local police, along with multiple rescue teams, dug through the debris in difficult conditions to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble. Meanwhile, the incident has once again drawn attention to the fragile state of Mumbai’s older tenement housing during the monsoon.

Further details regarding the building collapse in Mumbai are awaited.