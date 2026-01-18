Updated 18 January 2026 at 23:56 IST
Chemical Inferno Erupts on Jaipur-Delhi Highway After Massive Truck-Tanker Collision
A massive fire broke out on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway after a chemical tanker and a trailer collided with each other near Patwa on Sunday. The collision led to a chemical spill, triggering the massive blaze.
The tanker, which was carrying chemicals was travelling from Jaipur to Delhi on NH-48. Near the main bus stand in Pawta, the tanker went out of control and collided with a trailer traveling from Delhi to Jaipur. The collision caused the chemical-laden tanker to overturn on the highway.
Visuals from the accident spot showed thick flames surrounding the two vehicles, blocking the road and bringing the traffic to a standstill.
Emergency services are presently at the accident spot. There are no reports of any casualties yet. Further details are awaited.
