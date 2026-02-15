Chemical Tank Explodes During Factory Relocation In Karnataka; 2 Dead, 3 Injured

Mandya: A routine factory relocation turned into a fatal tragedy on Sunday, February 15, 2026, when a large chemical storage tank exploded at Kirti Chemicals Industries near Karekate village.

The blast killed two workers on the spot and left three others severely injured.

The Incident

According to initial reports, workers were in the process of emptying a chemical tank as part of a month-long project to relocate the factory to a new site.

The explosion was triggered when a gas cutter was used to open the tank's cap, igniting residual chemical vapours.

The force of the blast was so severe that the victims, identified as migrant labourers from Bihar, were killed instantly.

Three other workers sustained serious injuries, with one reportedly losing a limb due to the impact. The injured were rushed to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) for emergency treatment.

Safety Concerns

Residents recall a major accident at the same facility four years ago involving a significant chemical leak.

While no human lives were lost in that incident, it destroyed hundreds of acres of neighbouring crops, the death of several domestic animals and widespread public protests against the factory's operation.

After the previous leak, the district administration had ordered compensation for farmers, and the factory had remained largely non-operational.

The current relocation was an attempt by the owner to move the facility to a different location following intense local opposition.

Police Investigation

After the explosion, several factory staff members reportedly fled the scene. Mandya Superintendent of Police, Dr Shobha Rani, confirmed that a case has been registered at the Basaralu Police Station.