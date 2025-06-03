'System Rigged for Agents?': Frustrated Indian Railway Users Call Out '3 Minute Mystery' of IRCTC Tatkal Bookings. Here's What Has Happened

New Delhi: Indian Railways is under fire as angry users flood social media, calling out the IRCTC Tatkal booking system as a "scam". Passengers allege that bots and agents are using illegal software to grab tickets in seconds, leaving genuine users stranded. The issue has sparked fresh criticism of the Indian Railways and the government for turning a blind eye while ordinary citizens are forced to buy overpriced tickets from middlemen.

‘Tatkal Is a Scam,’ Say Frustrated Users

A Twitter user shared a viral post describing the daily ordeal of trying to book a Tatkal ticket. The user explained how the IRCTC website seems to malfunction only during the crucial seconds of booking, with seats disappearing instantly. Tatkal Booking starts one day prior at 10 am.

The seats show available, but as soon as it turns 10 am, the IRCTC site hangs. At 10:03, all seats are gone, even to villages you’ve never heard of. Then the site runs smoothly like nothing happened," the user explained with info graphics.

“IRCTC's Tatkal booking is a blatant scam as seats vanish in seconds as bots and agents using illegal software like Nexus and Super Tatkal snatch tickets, leaving genuine passengers stranded. Modi’s government turns a blind eye while the poor suffer,” he further wrote.

Bad Interface or a Broken System?

Several users questioned the capacity and design of the IRCTC website, blaming it for its inability to handle peak-time traffic.“Booking a Tatkal ticket is more difficult than clearing the UPSC exam. Despite having high-speed WiFi, even a single ticket cannot be booked. The website doesn’t open even after 10 am. IRCTC has a very bad interface,” another user tweeted.

‘IRCTC Employees Are Corrupt,’ Alleges Passenger

Other users went a step further, accusing IRCTC officials of colluding with agents and blocking access to regular users.“For the past few days, I’ve been trying to book a Tatkal ticket, but just minutes before 10 am, my login fails. And even if I manage to log in, the payment page won’t load. @IRCTCofficial is full of corrupted employees. They sell tickets to agents and block the website for normal people,” wrote one user.

A Fourth user echoed similar frustrations, “Tatkal ticket booking is one of the biggest open scams in Indian Railways. It clearly shows how the Railways and the Government have failed to control the system. Tickets get booked within seconds using bots and agents, while common people are left with nothing. Many are then forced to buy tickets at higher prices from unauthorized sources.”

IRCTC Remains Silent