Chennai Breathes Easy As Rains Bring Relief: IMD Full Week Forecast Released

Chennai Weather Update: Chennai woke up on Wednesday to pleasant weather and rain-soaked streets, as showers brought much-needed relief to the city. The shift in weather is the result of a low-level circulation prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjacent northern Tamil Nadu, which is causing easterly and westerly winds across the region.

The IMD Prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted rain for nine districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram. The IMD has also warned of light to moderate rain continuing till late afternoon today.

Areas like Velachery, Guindy, Saidapet, Adyar, Chepauk, Egmore, Puducherry, and Anna Salai too reported downpours.

Full Week Weather Forecast

The weather department has predicted that this wet spell is going to continue over the next few days. On April 17 and 18, Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures fluctuating between 29°C and 35°C. By Friday, April 19, conditions are forecast to turn generally cloudy, and light rain is expected even as daytime highs may touch 37°C.