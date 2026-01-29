Chennai Horror: Migrant Worker Killed While Resisting Wife’s Sexual Assault; Wife, 2-Year-Old Child Also Murdered; Five Arrested

Chennai: A gruesome triple murder of a Bihar migrant worker, his wife and their two-year-old child has shaken Chennai, after the victims’ bodies were dumped at different locations across the city. Police have arrested five accused in connection with the crime, which came to light following the discovery of a blood-stained sack in the Indira Nagar area of Adyar.

The case surfaced when local residents alerted police after spotting the sack along a roadside. Upon opening it, police found the body of 25-year-old Kaurava Kumar, a migrant labourer from Bihar. CCTV footage from the area showed the sack being dumped from a two-wheeler, providing crucial leads that helped investigators track down the suspects.

During interrogation, the arrested accused allegedly confessed that Kumar’s wife and their young child had also been murdered. The child’s body was later recovered from the Central Kailash Canal, while search operations are ongoing at the Perungudi garbage dump to locate the woman’s body.

Police have arrested five persons: Sikandar (33), Narender Kumar (45), Rabindranath Tagore (45), Bikas (24), and another suspect. Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and individual roles in the crime.

According to preliminary police findings, Kumar was allegedly killed after being struck on the head when he attempted to stop the accused from sexually assaulting his wife. The accused then reportedly went on to sexually abuse the woman before killing her to eliminate witnesses.

The brutal killings have triggered strong political reactions. The IT wing of actor-politician Vijay’s TVK described the incident as “heart-wrenching”, questioning how such a crime could occur in a city that prides itself on surveillance and policing, and alleging a deterioration in law and order.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also slammed the ruling DMK, calling the murders a grim reminder of growing lawlessness in the state and questioning whether Chennai remains safe under the present government.

DMK MP Kanimozhi, meanwhile, termed the incident “deeply shocking and saddening”, welcomed the swift arrests and said those responsible must face severe punishment to ensure justice for the victims.