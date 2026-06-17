Chennai Horror: School Watchman Kills 9-Year-Old Daughter on Video Call to Wife Before Committing Suicide

A horrifying incident has shaken the Chintadripet locality after a 40-year-old watchman at a government school allegedly murdered his nine-year-old daughter before turning the weapon on himself. In a disturbing twist, the man reportedly forced his estranged wife in Nepal to watch the entire crime unfold over a live video call.

A History of Marital Discord

According to the Chintadripet police, the deceased has been identified as Laxman Prasad, a Nepalese national who lived on the school premises where he was employed. He shared the quarters with his elder daughter, Geetha (9), who was a Class 4 student at the same school.

Investigating officers revealed that Prasad frequently picked fights with his wife, accusing her of infidelity. Unable to tolerate the ongoing domestic chaos, his wife had recently packed her bags and returned to Nepal, taking their younger daughter with her.

Crime on Camera

The domestic rift reportedly pushed Prasad to take the horrific step on Monday night. Consumed by anger, Prasad took Geetha to the second floor of the school building. He then dialed his wife in Nepal via a video call. As she answered, he allegedly murdered their nine-year-old daughter on camera, forcing his helpless wife to witness the murderof their child from thousands of miles away. Immediately after committing the murder, Prasad attempted to end his own life.

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Discovery on School Grounds

The tragedy came to light the following morning when a school assistant went up to the second floor as part of her routine daily duties. She stumbled upon the unconscious bodies of the father and daughter lying in a pool of blood.

The shocked assistant immediately raised an alarm, prompting other school staff members to rush to the spot and alert the authorities. Chintadripet police personnel arrived swiftly, cordoning off the area and moving both individuals to a nearby government hospital. While the young girl was declared dead on arrival, Prasad survived briefly under critical care before passing away on Tuesday.

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