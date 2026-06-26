Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO Act After Minor Alleges Sexual Harassment

The Semmenchery All Women Police Station has registered a case against a local kabaddi coach under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by a 17-year-old player.

The accused, identified as Raju, a coach based in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar, is currently absconding.

Allegations of Abuse and Coercion

According to the police, the minor survivor stated in her complaint that she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment during her regular training sessions.

The survivor alleged that the coach used his position of authority to sexually assault and threaten her. She stated that Raju explicitly warned her to cooperate with his demands, threatening that he would otherwise block her from training and stall her advancement in the sport.

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Police Investigation Underway

Following the minor's formal complaint, law enforcement authorities booked the coach under relevant sections of the POCSO Act alongside charges of criminal intimidation.

Police teams have been dispatched to track down Raju, who went into hiding shortly after the case was officially registered. Investigators are also speaking with other trainees at the facility to ascertain if there are additional victims.