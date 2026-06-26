‘I Didn't Want a Bald, Stammering Husband’: Siya Goyal's Chilling List of Reasons Behind the Lohagad Fort Murder Plot

Fresh details are surfacing in the murder investigation surrounding realtor Ketan Agarwal, with police sources now saying the accused, Siya Goyal, gave them a fairly specific list of complaints about her fiance during questioning. Among them, sources say, were his thinning hair and the wig he wore to hide it, along with a stammer he had. The same sources say Siya's own family knew about these traits well before the wedding was finalised, but had never treated them as a serious concern. None of this has been tested in court yet, and these remain claims attributed to police sources at this stage.

The reasons Siya is said to have given police

According to investigators, Siya did not hold back when explaining why she had cold feet about the marriage. Top of the list was her relationship with another man, Chetan Chaudhary. Beyond that, she reportedly told police she found Ketan's hair loss and his wig off-putting, and that his stammer bothered her as well. She is said to have told officers that she had tried calling off the wedding, but Ketan refused, allegedly warning her that his family's wealth and influence meant she had no real way out. That claim, like the rest of her statement, is still part of an active investigation and has not been independently verified.

During interrogation, police asked Siya why she had not informed her family if she did not wish to marry Ketan Agarwal. According to sources, Siya replied that she did not want to hurt her family, which is why she never refused the marriage.

Investigators say Siya further explained that she believed if Ketan fell while trekking, his death would be treated as an accident. In her view, such a scenario would not raise suspicion against her or anyone else. She also reportedly noted that the absence of CCTV cameras at the scene made it difficult for agencies to uncover any conspiracy.

Advertisement

A relationship that ran alongside wedding planning

Police say Siya and Chetan's relationship took shape in November last year, around the same time both families were busy finalising wedding arrangements. A look at phone records reportedly shows over 2,000 calls between the two across roughly seven months, adding up to nearly 238 hours on the phone.

The plan to make it look like an accident

Investigators believe the pair settled on a method early on: use Ketan's love of trekking to lure him somewhere isolated and make his death look like a fall. Lohagad Fort became the chosen spot, and the two are said to have scouted it on three separate occasions to map out the terrain and pick the right ledge.

Advertisement

Their first attempt came on June 14. Siya is alleged to have taken Ketan to the fort by herself and pushed him near a cliff edge, only for him to grab onto a bush and survive the fall. To explain her panic in the moment, she reportedly claimed she had just seen a snake, then hugged him as if comforting him from the shock.

The second and fatal attempt followed on June 18, with Chetan joining them this time. Police say he trailed the couple at a distance during their walk, waiting for a signal from Siya before pushing Ketan over the edge. They had even worked out a fallback option, referred to in the case file as "Plan C," in case this attempt failed too.

What gave the plot away

For a while, the death was treated as a tragic accident, after Siya told local police that Ketan had slipped while clicking photos in windy conditions. What changed the picture, officers say, was her visible lack of grief. That, combined with call records, movement patterns, and forensic evidence from the site, eventually pointed investigators toward a planned killing rather than a mishap.

The families speak out

Ketan's side has been left shattered. His prospective father-in-law, Pravin Goyal, said the family had grown deeply attached to Ketan and had no warning signs that anything was wrong, describing the days leading up to the wedding as happy and uneventful.

Siya's mother, Pooja Goyal, said she had never sensed any unhappiness from her daughter about the match and was unaware of any relationship with Chetan. She added that if the probe confirms Siya's role in the killing, she should face the harshest possible punishment, including, in her words, being pushed from the very spot where Ketan died. She also mentioned that the family had already committed close to Rs 3 crore toward a wedding venue in Udaipur, with overall costs expected to touch around Rs 5 crore.

A wedding that was supposed to happen in November

The couple had gotten engaged in February, with plans for a lavish November wedding that reportedly included a Rs 17 crore palace booking in Jaipur and two private jets arranged to fly in guests.

Isolation behind bars

Sources at the Lonavala rural police station say that, despite living with her parents and brother, no one from Siya's family has come to see her since her arrest. Chetan's father, by contrast, is said to have visited the station to check on the case's progress.

Police say the investigation continues, with officers still working through call data, location records, and physical evidence gathered from the fort.

Vishal Agarwal Meets CM Fadnavis

Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to press for stronger action in the case. He said the family demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and requested that the matter be heard in a fast‑track court.

According to Vishal Agarwal, the Chief Minister confirmed that an SIT investigation is already underway. He further assured the family that the case would be referred to a fast‑track court to ensure swift justice.

CM Fadnavis Expresses Shock