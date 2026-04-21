Metro New Rules 2026: No Headphones? Rs 500 Fine For Loud Calls, Music Inside Trains Explained

In a move aimed at ensuring a quieter and more comfortable commute, Chennai Metro has rolled out strict noise-control guidelines for passengers in 2026, making headphones effectively mandatory inside trains.

Under the new rules, commuters who play music, watch videos or take calls on speaker mode without headphones could face a fine of up to Rs 500. The directive is part of a broader push to improve travel etiquette and reduce disturbances inside metro coaches.

What’s Banned Inside Metro Coaches

Authorities have clearly outlined behaviours that can now attract penalties:

Playing music or videos aloud without headphones

Using mobile phones on speaker mode

Speaking loudly on calls

Any activity causing discomfort or disturbance to fellow passengers

Officials say such actions fall under provisions that penalise nuisance or inconvenience in public transport spaces.

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Rs 500 Fine, Even Removal Possible

Violators may be fined up to Rs 500, and in some cases, authorities can even remove passengers from metro premises if they continue to disrupt others.

The metro operator has urged commuters to follow basic etiquette and be mindful of fellow travellers, especially during peak hours when coaches are crowded.

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Why This Rule

With daily ridership running into lakhs, maintaining a peaceful environment inside metro trains has become a priority. It is reported that noise pollution from reels, music and loud calls had become a growing complaint among passengers.

The new guideline aligns Chennai with global metro systems where strict silence and headphone usage are standard norms.