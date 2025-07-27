Chennai Power Cut on July 28: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These 45 Areas | Check Details

Chennai Power Cut: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details | Image: X

Chennai: Residents should prepare for a scheduled power outage on Monday, July 28, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out important maintenance work.

At least 45 locations in Chennai, primarily in parts of Nungambakkam and Anna Salai, will experience a five-hour power cut.

The electricity department announced that the power supply will be off from 9 AM to 2 PM in the affected areas. However, there's good news: if the maintenance work finishes earlier than planned, the power will be restored sooner.

Affected Areas in Chennai:

Nungambakkam:

Nungambakkam High Road

Krishnama Road

Pragadambal Street

Kodambakkam High Road

Wallace Garden

Rutland Gate 1st to 4th Streets

Cathedral Garden Road

Thiruveethiyan Street

Model School Road

Aziz Mulk 1st 5th Street

Nungambakkam High Road 4th Lane

Anna Salai and Nearby Areas:

Anna Salai

Greams Road

Murugesan Naicker Complex

G.N.Chetty Road

Habibullah Road

Shafi Mohammed Road

Jaipur Nagar

Lloyds Road

Ganesh Street

West End Street

Gopalapuram Area

Vithyodaya Road

Prakasam Street

G.K.Puram

Thirumurthy Nagar Main Road

Thirumurthy Nagar 1st to 6th Street

Sundaram Avenue

G.A Khan Street

Coimbatore Also Affected:

A few areas in Coimbatore will also face power disruptions, including Nallattipalayam, Mettubavi, part of Panapatty, and Kothavaady.