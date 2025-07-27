Chennai Power Cut on July 28: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These 45 Areas | Check Details

Updated 27 July 2025 at 09:08 IST
Chennai: Residents should prepare for a scheduled power outage on Monday, July 28, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out important maintenance work.
At least 45 locations in Chennai, primarily in parts of Nungambakkam and Anna Salai, will experience a five-hour power cut.
The electricity department announced that the power supply will be off from 9 AM to 2 PM in the affected areas. However, there's good news: if the maintenance work finishes earlier than planned, the power will be restored sooner.
Nungambakkam:
Nungambakkam High Road
Krishnama Road
Pragadambal Street
Kodambakkam High Road
Wallace Garden
Rutland Gate 1st to 4th Streets
Cathedral Garden Road
Thiruveethiyan Street
Model School Road
Aziz Mulk 1st 5th Street
Nungambakkam High Road 4th Lane
Anna Salai and Nearby Areas:
Anna Salai
Greams Road
Murugesan Naicker Complex
G.N.Chetty Road
Habibullah Road
Shafi Mohammed Road
Jaipur Nagar
Lloyds Road
Ganesh Street
West End Street
Gopalapuram Area
Vithyodaya Road
Prakasam Street
G.K.Puram
Thirumurthy Nagar Main Road
Thirumurthy Nagar 1st to 6th Street
Sundaram Avenue
G.A Khan Street
Coimbatore Also Affected:
A few areas in Coimbatore will also face power disruptions, including Nallattipalayam, Mettubavi, part of Panapatty, and Kothavaady.
Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly for the temporary power outage.
