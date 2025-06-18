Chennai Power Cut On June 18: Check Affected Areas and Timings

Chennai Power Cut: Several parts of the city will experience a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, June 18, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) undertakes maintenance work. Power will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with restoration possible earlier if the work is completed ahead of time.

According to TANGEDCO officials, the planned maintenance is essential to upgrade infrastructure and improve future power supply reliability.

More than 35 areas across Chennai will be affected, including Madambakkam, Kovilambakkam, Pallavaram East, Perungalathur, Chitlapakkam, and Nehru Nagar.

List of Affected Areas:

In Madambakkam, localities such as Noothenchery, Megala Nagar, Vengai Vasal, Bharathi Nagar, and Bethel Nagar will be affected.

Kovilambakkam will see power cuts in Chromepet Salai, Arul Murugannandhavanam Nagar, Pallava Garden, and Nanmangalam.

In Pallavaram East, areas like Eswari Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Dharga Road will be impacted.

Perungalathur residents in Shri Ram Properties Apartments, Kamarajar Nagar, Anna Street, MGR Street, and nearby roads such as Gandhi Road, VOC Street, and GST Road will also face outages.

In Chitlapakkam, Ramakrishna Puram, Valmugi Street, Eswari Nagar, Thangalkarai, and parts of Velachery Road are included.

Nehru Nagar will be affected in areas such as Ramakrishna Nagar (all streets), Sharma Nagar, Chokkanathar Street, and Manickavasagar Street.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and stay updated through official channels.