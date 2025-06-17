Kerala Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for 5 Districts Till June 18 Amid Heavy Rainfall

Kerala: The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kerala until June 18, leading to red and orange alerts for several districts in the state.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone areas.

In light of the squally weather conditions, fishing activities along the Kerala coast have been temporarily banned to ensure the safety of fishermen.

Red Alert In 5 Districts In Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kerala till June 18, prompting authorities to issue red and orange alerts for multiple districts.

As per IMD, five districts in Kerala including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are warned of extremely heavy rainfall.

Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for districts including, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

Continued Heavy Rain In Karnataka

Karnataka authorities have noted normal monsoon conditions for the state but have warned of continued heavy downpours following IMD's 110 percent above-average rainfall for June 2025 prediction.

The state normally gets 117 mm of rain during the monsoon months, but this year, it has received over 320 mm of rain, substantially increasing the groundwater table across the state, and improving water quality.

Widespread Rain In The Country

Mumbai is suffering waterlogging due to heavy rain which is expected to continue today as well, while Delhi will receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.

Further, following the issuance of a yellow alert for six districts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, the IMD has predicted an increase in rainfall for the region after June 20, while heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at many places on June 21-22.