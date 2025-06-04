Chennai Power Cut on June 5: Areas like CP Garden, Ramana Nagar, and Rose Garden to Face Disruptions; Check Full List Inside

Chennai Power Cut On June 5: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details | Image: X

Chennai: Parts of the city will face a scheduled power outage on June 5 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in select localities during this period due to routine maintenance work.

However, power will be restored before 2:00 PM if the maintenance is completed early.

List Of Affected Areas:

Sithalapakkam: TNHB Colony, Mambakkam Main Road, Mageshwari Nagar, Priya dharshini Nagar, Ottiyampakkam Main Road, Valluvar Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Vivekanandha Nagar.

Madambakkam: Indira Nagar Shanthi Nikethan Colony, Tambiah Reddy Colony, Parvathi Nagar North, Kamatchi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Karbagam Nagar, APN Nagar, MGR Nagar, Saratha Garden, Srinivasa Nagar, Ramana Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Anna Nagar Madambakkam and surrounding areas.

Kovoor: Thandalam, Akash Nagar, Gerugampakkam, Manimedu, Tharapakkam, CP Garden, Bharadhiyar Street Ambal Nagar , Rose Garden, Vanigar Street.

Ambattur: Millennium Town Phase I, II & III, Park Road, UR Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Kuppusamy Street, Jemi Compound, Collector Nagar, MMM Hospital, SM Narayanan Nagar, Ram Nagar, Kalaivanar Colony, 11 KV Pumping Station, HT Service, North Avenue Road, Korattur Railway, Station Booking Office, Korattur bus stand, 61st to 72nd street, Duraisamy 1st and 2nd street, Dhanapal Chetty 1st and 2nd Street, Railway Station Road, VOC 1st to 2nd Street and Lakshmi Mudalai 1st to 3rd Street.

The maintenance activities are part of efforts to ensure a reliable electricity supply and improve infrastructure for the residents.