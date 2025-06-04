Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Updated 4 June 2025 at 07:49 IST

Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 9am to 2pm.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Chennai Power Cut Today
Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details | Image: X

Chennai: Attention Chennai Residents! Parts of city will face a scheduled power outage on June 4 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to routine maintenance work by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

The electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in select localities during this period. However, power will be restored before 2:00 PM if the maintenance is completed early.

List Of Affected Areas:

Porur: Part of Thirumudivakkam town, Indira Nagar, Guru Nagar, Vivekanatha Nagar, Palanthandalam, Nagan Street, Erumaiyur, Crusher Area, Kishkintha Main Road, Rajiv Nagar.

Perungalathur: Kurinji Nagar Sathiyamoorthy Street, Tirupur Kumaran Street, Kasthuribai Street, Amudham Nagar, Sadagopan Nagar, Thangaraj Nagar, Meenakshi Avenue, Kannan Avenue, Vasantham Avenue, Vishnu Nagar, EB Colony.

Poonamallee: Poonamallee Trunk Road, Anjaneyar Koil Street, Vaitheeswaran Koil Street, Ramanujakoodam Street, Sundar Nagar, New Street, Ganga Sarathi Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street.

The maintenance activities are part of efforts to ensure a reliable electricity supply and improve infrastructure for the residents.

Further, residents are advised to plan their day in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Read Also: 'System Rigged for Agents?': Frustrated Indian Railway Users Call Out '3 Minute Mystery' of IRCTC Tatkal Bookings. Here's What Has Happened

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 4 June 2025 at 07:49 IST