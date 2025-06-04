Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Updated 4 June 2025 at 07:49 IST
Chennai: Attention Chennai Residents! Parts of city will face a scheduled power outage on June 4 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to routine maintenance work by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).
The electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in select localities during this period. However, power will be restored before 2:00 PM if the maintenance is completed early.
Porur: Part of Thirumudivakkam town, Indira Nagar, Guru Nagar, Vivekanatha Nagar, Palanthandalam, Nagan Street, Erumaiyur, Crusher Area, Kishkintha Main Road, Rajiv Nagar.
Perungalathur: Kurinji Nagar Sathiyamoorthy Street, Tirupur Kumaran Street, Kasthuribai Street, Amudham Nagar, Sadagopan Nagar, Thangaraj Nagar, Meenakshi Avenue, Kannan Avenue, Vasantham Avenue, Vishnu Nagar, EB Colony.
Poonamallee: Poonamallee Trunk Road, Anjaneyar Koil Street, Vaitheeswaran Koil Street, Ramanujakoodam Street, Sundar Nagar, New Street, Ganga Sarathi Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street.
The maintenance activities are part of efforts to ensure a reliable electricity supply and improve infrastructure for the residents.
Further, residents are advised to plan their day in advance to avoid any inconvenience.
Published 4 June 2025 at 07:49 IST