Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details | Image: X

Chennai: Attention Chennai Residents! Parts of city will face a scheduled power outage on June 4 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to routine maintenance work by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

The electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in select localities during this period. However, power will be restored before 2:00 PM if the maintenance is completed early.

List Of Affected Areas:

Porur: Part of Thirumudivakkam town, Indira Nagar, Guru Nagar, Vivekanatha Nagar, Palanthandalam, Nagan Street, Erumaiyur, Crusher Area, Kishkintha Main Road, Rajiv Nagar.

Perungalathur: Kurinji Nagar Sathiyamoorthy Street, Tirupur Kumaran Street, Kasthuribai Street, Amudham Nagar, Sadagopan Nagar, Thangaraj Nagar, Meenakshi Avenue, Kannan Avenue, Vasantham Avenue, Vishnu Nagar, EB Colony.

Poonamallee: Poonamallee Trunk Road, Anjaneyar Koil Street, Vaitheeswaran Koil Street, Ramanujakoodam Street, Sundar Nagar, New Street, Ganga Sarathi Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street.

The maintenance activities are part of efforts to ensure a reliable electricity supply and improve infrastructure for the residents.