Updated 20 August 2025 at 07:46 IST

Chennai Power Cut Today August 20: Check Areas Affected, Timings and More Details

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly for this scheduled outage.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Chennai Power Cut Today
Chennai Power Cut Today | Image: X
Power Cut Today: Chennai residents be prepared for a scheduled power outage today, August 20, 2025. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has announced a power shutdown in several areas for essential maintenance work.

Chennai Power Cut: Timings and Areas

The power supply will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM for routine maintenance and repair work.

The supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM, or earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

List of Affected Areas:

The power cut will impact the following areas:

Redhills: Durgas Road, Sri Bala Vinayagar Nagar, Kannampalayam, Gomathiamman Nagar, Sendrampakkam, Sirangavur, Pudhu Nagar, Mallima Nagar, Anpu Nagar, Durai sheld, Azjinvakkam, New Star City, Kalikuppam.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly for this scheduled outage. The TNEB has stated that the power will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is finished.

Published By : Navya Dubey

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 07:46 IST

