Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Chennai: Parts of city will face five-hour power cut on Wednesday, July 2, due to some maintenance work by state power department. The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 9am to 2pm.

It was announced by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is carrying out maintenance work in parts of Egmore.

Several areas in the capital city will experience power outages due to maintenance work. Key affected areas include:

Alandur: MKN Road, DVAC, Police Quarters, Kuppuswamy Colony, Puthupet Street, Egambara Dabedhar Street, Railway Station Road, Azhagiri Street, Vedagiri Street, Mandi street, Jinna street, Muthamji Street, Gaji sahib Street, Ibrahim Street, Azharkana Street, Lashkar Street.

Pallavaram: Kadapperi Annai Indira nagar, New colony 12 to 14th Main Road, 6th Cross Street, Umayalpuram, Sarathy Street,Post Office, OLD, Trunk Road, Pallavaram Bus Stand, Janatha Theater, Srinivasa Perumal Kovil Street, Rangananathan Street, OLD Sandhai Road, Chruch Road, Police Quarters, RP Road Theresa School, Pelliyar Kovil Street, IG Road, Kannnbiran Street, Union Carbide Colony, Kovalan Street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Thiruvenkadammudaiyan, Natesan salai, Crush Street, Pallavaram east Part Areas.

Ambattur: Adayalampet, KG Apartments,Transenergy.

Besant Nagar: Sasthiri Nagar Kamarajar Salai, Valmiki Street, Part of Kalasethra Road, Lakshmipuram, Sri Ram Nagar, Kumaraguru 1 to 4th Street.

Sholinganallur: Madambakkam Kannadasan Street, Karunanithi Street 1 to 7, Visalakshi Nagar, John Street, Thomas Street, Viganarajapuram 6th Street, Kobalapuram Nagar, Viganarajapuram Mohi Florence, Guru Ganesh Nagar, Parthasarathi Nagar, Kovilambakkam Ponniyamman Koil Street, Pillayar Koil Street, Gandi Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Kolathur.