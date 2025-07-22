Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Chennai: Residents in several parts of Chennai will experience a scheduled power shutdown today, Tuesday, July 22nd, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The temporary suspension of electricity is due to essential maintenance work being carried out by the power supply authorities.

List of Affected Areas:

Poonamallee: Poonamallee Municipality, Senneerkuppam, Karayanchavadi, Thulasidass Nagar, ChinnaMangadu, and Kumananchavadai.

Neelankarai: Old Ganesh Nagar Main Road (5th to 11th Street), Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Nagar, Mahathma Gandhi Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Gopinath Avenue, Narayana Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Bharathi Street, Kamarajar Street, Senthamarai Kannan Nagar, Rajendra Nagar 11th Street, East Coast Road, and Vettuvankeni Main Road.

Adyar: Sasthiri Nagar L.B.Road, Kalashethra Road, R.K.Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Shanthi Avenue, and Sivasundar Avenue.

Ambattur: Menambedu, Kallikuppam, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Chandrasekarapuram, Oragadam, Karukku, and Redhills Road.

Sembium: MH Road, Kamaraj Salai, Moolakadai, Gandhi Nagar 1st to 5th Street, and Jamabuli Street.

Authorities have stated that the power supply will be restored earlier than 2:00 PM if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly for the duration of the power cut.