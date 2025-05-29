Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of the city will face a five-hour power cut on Thursday, May 29, due to maintenance work by the state power department. The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that it will be carrying out scheduled maintenance work in parts of Egmore.

Several areas in the capital city will experience power outages due to maintenance work.

Chennai Power Cut Affected Areas on May 29:

Residents in various parts of Kundrathur, Tiruverkadu, JJ Nagar, Avadi, and Pudhuthangal will be affected by a scheduled power outage.

JJ Nagar: Ambedkar Nagar, 17th and 18th Cross Streets, 9th Main Road, SBIOA School 6th Main Road, Eri Scheme 2nd Main Road, Vinoth Apartments, Gangaiamman Nagar, KGYESS Apoorva Apartment, Golden Homes, Gems Park.

Kundrathur: Nadaipathai Street, Thatchar Street, Kanniyappan Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Chinna Street, Big Street, Naveethar Street, Durai Samy Mudaliyar Street, Lakshmi Nagar, Mohanlinga Nagar.

Tiruverkadu: Co-operative Nagar, Gajendhran Street, Madhiraavedu, Kaaveri Nagar, Velappanchavadi PH Road.

Avadi: Tirumalaivasan Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Poompuzhil Nagar, Kannadapalayam, Tirumullaivoyal Salai, Ramakrishna Nagar, Bharathi Nagar.

Pudhuthangal: Periyar Nagar, Devaraj Pillai Street, VGN, Nithyanandam Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, part of GST Road, Service Road, Irumbuliyur.