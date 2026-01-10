Chennai Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Warnings as Heavy Rain Likely; Check Weekend Forecast Here

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a mix of orange and yellow alerts for the city, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds from Friday through Sunday due to deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, the city is likely to witness heavy rain at isolated places, particularly on Saturday and Sunday, prompting an orange alert for periods of intense rainfall. A yellow alert remains in place for the rest of the weekend, indicating continued rainfall activity.

Weekend Rainfall Forecast for Chennai

January 10: On Saturday, January 10, Chennai is under an orange alert, with heavy rain likely at isolated locations over Thiruvarur, Karaikal and Nagapattinam. And yellow alert in Chennai, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Madurai and Thiruchirapalli Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in parts of the city.

January 11: The yellow alert continues into Sunday, January 11, as heavy rainfall remains likely at isolated places across Chennai, Ranipet, Vellore, etc., raising concerns of waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

January 12: By Monday, the alert level eases, with light to moderate rainfall expected at a few places. Thunderstorms may still occur in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu and Puducherryetc. , though overall intensity is likely to reduce.

Strong Winds and Sea Warnings

IMD has forecast gusty surface winds reaching 35 to 45 kmph over Chennai and adjoining coastal areas on Friday and Saturday. These winds, combined with heavy rainfall, could impact daily life and lead to minor damage in vulnerable areas.

Due to rough to very rough sea conditions, a Distant Cautionary Signal (DC-I) has been hoisted at Ennore Port. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the alert period.

IMD has also warned of flooding and waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas of Chennai. Temporary closure of underpasses cannot be ruled out during intense spells of rain.

Additional Impacts May Include:

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid waterlogged stretches, and plan travel carefully over the weekend. Regulation of port, offshore, and coastal activities has also been advised.

