Updated 10 January 2026 at 12:39 IST
Kanpur Horror: Schoolgirl Abducted, Gang-Raped; YouTuber Arrested, Cop Absconding
- India News
- 1 min read
Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a schoolgirl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in Kanpur’s Sachendi by YouTuber Shivbaran Yadav and sub-inspector Amit Kumar Maurya.
The incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the class 7 dropout girl was allegedly abducted by the YouTuber and sub-inspector in a Scorpio and gangraped.
Following the victim's complaint, the police commissioner took immediate action and arrested YouTuber Shivbaran Yadav. Meanwhile, four teams had been formed to nab the absconding sub-inspector, Amit Kumar Maurya.
Further, action was also taken for negligence in the entire matter, and for assisting the accused sub-inspector, as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Dinesh Chandra Tripathi was removed for distortion of facts, and ACP Panki was transferred to reserve lines.
Joint Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar has also inspected the crime scene.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 10 January 2026 at 12:31 IST