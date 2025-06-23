Chennai Woman Makes Hoax Bomb Threats Across Multiple States to Frame Man She Loved, Arrested by Gujarat Police

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a woman named Reni Joshilda for sending hoax bomb threats to various institutions across multiple states in India.

According to the police, the accused hails from Chennai. She completed her engineering studies there and is also qualified in robotics. She currently works as a senior consultant at Deloitte.

Police officials stated that Joshilda committed the crime as an act of vengeance against a man she was in love with.

The bomb threat emails targeted locations such as the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, several schools in different states, and other public places. These threats had been ongoing for the past year.

Commenting on the case, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal said, "She had a one-sided affair with a man named Divij Prabhakar, whom she wanted to marry. However, Prabhakar married another woman in February 2025. As a result, she attempted to frame him by creating multiple email IDs in his name."

Regarding her modus operandi, Singhal explained, "She used the Dark Web to send the threats and carefully concealed her digital trail. Police departments from 11 states are coordinating with us on this case."

He added that the police have already gathered substantial evidence against the accused.