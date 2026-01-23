‘Cherished Moment Of Satisfaction’: Kerala CM After PM Modi Launches Major Development Projects In Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Thiruvananthapuram, praising him for launching several key projects aimed at the state's development.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off four new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train, and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects in Thiruvananthapuram.

Addressing the gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, CM Vijayan said, "It is with immense pride and pleasure that I welcome PM Narendra Modi to Keralam, the 'God's own Country'. The PM has been kind enough to come down to Kerala to launch a number of projects that would go a long way in the development of the State."

"It includes the laying of the foundation stone of CSIR-NIIST Innovation Hub, the inauguration of Poojappura Head Post Office Building, launch of the PM SVANIDHI scheme that caters to one lakh beneficiaries. Handing over of credit cards and loan disbursement cheques to the beneficiaries is also being done here in this function. Three new Amrit Bharat trains and one passenger train are also being flagged off here by the Honourable Prime Minister. These are of great significance so far as Keralam is concerned," he said.

Vijayan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving several key projects for the state, calling it a "cherished moment of satisfaction" for the state government.

He hoped that the Centre would continue to support Kerala and address other important demands in a timely manner.

