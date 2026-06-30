Chetan Chaudhary to Undergo Gait Analysis: How the Forensic Test Will Help in Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

New Delhi: In a major development, the Lonavala Rural Police are set to conduct a gait analysis of prime accused Chetan Chaudhary as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to investigators, Chetan Chaudhary was allegedly seen walking near the Lohagad Fort entrance on the day Ketan Agarwal was killed.

The proposed gait analysis is expected to help police determine whether the person captured in CCTV footage matches Chaudhary's walking pattern.

Officials are also expected to recover the clothes Chetan allegedly wore on the day of the incident, which will likely be sent for forensic examination. They are also set to conduct a crime scene reconstruction with Chetan and question him further to corroborate the evidence.

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What Is Gait Analysis?

Gait analysis is a forensic technique used to identify individuals based on their unique walking pattern. It becomes particularly useful when CCTV footage does not clearly capture a suspect's face or when the individual is disguised.

During the analysis, forensic experts examine characteristics such as stride length, walking speed, posture, arm movement, foot placement and overall body motion. These features are then compared with a controlled video recording of the suspect walking under similar conditions. A close match can help investigators link a suspect to the person seen in surveillance footage and strengthen the evidence collected during the probe.

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Crime Scene Reconstruction With Chetan

The latest exercise comes days after police conducted a crime scene reconstruction with co-accused Siya Goyal at Lohagad Fort.

Investigators are now planning to separately reconstruct with Chetan Chaudhary to verify his version of events. According to police sources, if discrepancies emerge between the statements of the two accused, both may be brought together for another reconstruction to establish the sequence of events.

How Police Recreated the Crime Scene With Siya

During the earlier reconstruction, police asked Siya Goyal to retrace the route allegedly taken by the trio while trekking to Lohagad Fort and identify the exact location where Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed into the gorge.

Investigators also used a dummy matching Ketan's height and weight to recreate the alleged sequence of events.

According to police, Siya allegedly told investigators that she was supposed to sit down, pretending to drink water or tie her shoelaces, to signal Chetan that the moment was right to push Ketan.

Police allege the plan was designed to ensure Siya was out of Ketan's immediate reach, preventing him from pulling her into the gorge during the alleged attack.

Chetan Chaudhary has been brought to the Lonavala Rural Police Station for further questioning as investigators continue to piece together the events leading to Ketan Agarwal's death. Police are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and digital records as part of the ongoing investigation.

Probe Into Alleged Murder Conspiracy Continues

The latest developments come amid an expanding investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal, who allegedly died after being pushed into a 400-foot gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Police have alleged that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary conspired to kill Agarwal after meticulously planning the crime. Investigators have earlier claimed that the duo allegedly searched online for ways to commit the murder, rehearsed their responses in case they were questioned, and conducted a reconnaissance visit to the fort before the incident.

The Maharashtra government has approved a fast-track trial in the case, while senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the special public prosecutor.

How The Murder Plot Evolved

According to investigators, the alleged conspiracy began weeks before the murder. Police claim Siya first contemplated killing Ketan during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31 after seeing him near the edge of the cliff.

Investigators allege that a second visit was planned but did not materialise after Ketan's parents reportedly refused permission as the couple was preparing for a pre-wedding trip to Bali.

Police further claim that an initial attempt to kill Ketan was made on June 14 when Siya allegedly tried to push him off the fort after pretending to spot a snake. Ketan, however, survived after grabbing a tree branch.

Coffee Shop Meeting Before Murder

According to police, Siya and co-accused Chetan allegedly met at a Pune café on June 17, where they finalised the murder plan. CCTV footage reportedly shows the two together before the incident.

Investigators allege Siya shared YouTube videos of Lohagad Fort with Chetan and discussed the exact location from where Ketan could allegedly be pushed. The duo allegedly planned to communicate using hand signals to avoid attracting attention.

Police have also examined chats exchanged on June 18 and analysed nearly 2,004 calls, amounting to approximately 238 hours of conversations between January and June through regular calls, WhatsApp and FaceTime, which they consider key digital evidence.

What Happened On June 18?

According to investigators, Siya convinced Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 under the pretext of celebrating her birthday a day early.

Police allege Chetan reached the fort disguised in a hoodie, mask and headphones after leaving his own phone behind and using another person's mobile device to conceal his location. After allegedly receiving a pre-decided signal from Siya, Chetan pushed Ketan into a gorge, resulting in fatal head injuries, police said.

Siya or Chetan – Who Pushed Ketan?

Police said both accused have allegedly admitted to being part of the conspiracy but are blaming each other for delivering the fatal push.

According to police sources, Chetan claimed Siya pushed Ketan, while Siya alleged that Chetan was responsible for the fatal act. Investigators also claimed that both accused displayed no remorse during questioning.