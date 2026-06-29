'Refused to Board, Took Something from Bag': Driver Recounts Siya's Argument with Brother Before Ketan's Passport Vanished Ahead of Bali Trip

New Delhi: In a major revelation in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, the cab driver who drove Ketan Agarwal and his fiancée, Siya Goyal, to Mumbai Airport for their pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali has made startling claims.

According to driver Vaibhav Jadhav, Siya appeared reluctant to travel and initially refused to board the cab until her brother, Sahil Goyal, reportedly persuaded her to get into the vehicle, following which a heated argument broke out between the siblings during the journey between Pune and Ravet in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Jadhav further alleged that during a halt at a food court, Siya returned to the parked car on the pretext of collecting something and then allegedly removed an item from a bag, placing it in her pocket.

Shortly after dropping the group at Mumbai Airport, Jadhav said he received a call from Ketan, who informed him that his passport had been left behind in the cab. However, when the driver returned to the airport to hand it over, the passport was nowhere to be found.

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Police to Reconstruct Crime Scene Again

Meanwhile, as per sources, the crime scene reconstruction at Lohagad Fort may be conducted once again.

According to sources, investigators may first recreate the sequence of events with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary alone before bringing both accused together if inconsistencies emerge in their statements.

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Sources further said investigators are also awaiting forensic analysis of WhatsApp chats exchanged between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, which could provide additional evidence in the case.

Probe Into Alleged Murder Conspiracy Continues

The latest developments come amid an expanding investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal, who allegedly died after being pushed into a 400-foot gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Police have alleged that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary conspired to kill Agarwal after meticulously planning the crime. Investigators have earlier claimed that the duo allegedly searched online for ways to commit the murder, rehearsed their responses in case they were questioned, and conducted a reconnaissance visit to the fort before the incident.

The Maharashtra government has approved a fast-track trial in the case, while senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the special public prosecutor.

How The Murder Plot Evolved

According to investigators, the alleged conspiracy began weeks before the murder. Police claim Siya first contemplated killing Ketan during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31 after seeing him near the edge of the cliff.

Investigators allege that a second visit was planned but did not materialise after Ketan's parents reportedly refused permission as the couple was preparing for a pre-wedding trip to Bali.

Police further claim that an initial attempt to kill Ketan was made on June 14 when Siya allegedly tried to push him off the fort after pretending to spot a snake. Ketan, however, survived after grabbing a tree branch.

Coffee Shop Meeting Before Murder

According to police, Siya and co-accused Chetan allegedly met at a Pune café on June 17, where they finalised the murder plan. CCTV footage reportedly shows the two together before the incident.

Investigators allege Siya shared YouTube videos of Lohagad Fort with Chetan and discussed the exact location from where Ketan could allegedly be pushed. The duo allegedly planned to communicate using hand signals to avoid attracting attention.

Police have also examined chats exchanged on June 18 and analysed nearly 2,004 calls, amounting to approximately 238 hours of conversations between January and June through regular calls, WhatsApp and FaceTime, which they consider key digital evidence.

What Happened On June 18?

According to investigators, Siya convinced Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 under the pretext of celebrating her birthday a day early.

Police allege Chetan reached the fort disguised in a hoodie, mask and headphones after leaving his own phone behind and using another person's mobile device to conceal his location. After allegedly receiving a pre-decided signal from Siya, Chetan pushed Ketan into a gorge, resulting in fatal head injuries, police said.

Siya or Chetan – Who Pushed Ketan?

Police said both accused have allegedly admitted to being part of the conspiracy but are blaming each other for delivering the fatal push.

According to police sources, Chetan claimed Siya pushed Ketan, while Siya alleged that Chetan was responsible for the fatal act. Investigators also claimed that both accused displayed no remorse during questioning.