'Chhath Puja Reflects India’s Social Harmony,' Says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, describing the festival as a reflection of the “deep unity” between culture, nature, and society. He noted that devotees from all sections of society come together at ghats, which he called the “most beautiful” example of India’s social harmony.

In the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said, "All of us celebrated Diwali a few days ago, and now a large number of people are busy with Chhath Puja. Thekuas are being made at homes. Ghats are being decorated. The way women devotees prepare for the Chhath is an inspiration. Mahaparva of Chhath is a reflection of the deep unity between culture, nature, and society. Every section of society comes together at the Chhath ghats. This sight is the most beautiful example of India's social unity.”

The Prime Minister also urged people to participate in Chhath Puja festivities, stating, “Wherever you are in the world, if you have a chance, try to participate in Chhath Puja. I bow down to Chhathi Maiya. I extend my greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Chhath, especially to the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Purvanchal.”

PM Modi further said that he has received warm messages from the people in response to his letter to the country written on October 21. He said that Operation Sindoor has really filled Indian with pride and mentioned that this time Diwali was celebrated in areas that were once covered under the darkness of “Maoist terrorism.”

“On this occasion of festivals, I had written a letter to all of you sharing my feelings. In the letter, I mentioned the achievements of the country that have made this year's festivals even more vibrant. In response to my letter, I have received messages from many citizens of the country,” he said.

"Operation Sindoor has filled every Indian with pride. This time around, lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed. People want the complete eradication of the Maoist terror that had jeopardised the future of their children," the PM added.

Prime Minister Modi noted that during the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Bachat Utsav, there was an increase in purchases of Swadeshi goods.

In the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi stated, "There is also a lot of enthusiasm among people regarding the GST Bachat Utsav. This time, something equally pleasant was observed during the festivals. The purchase of Swadeshi goods in the markets has increased tremendously. In my letter, I had also urged for a 10% reduction in the consumption of edible oil, and people have displayed a very positive response to this as well."

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme in which he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.