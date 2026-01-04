Updated 4 January 2026 at 22:49 IST
Chhattisgarh Anti Mining Protest: Five Arrested for Assault on Woman Constable in Raigarh
Raigarh police arrested five individuals linked to the assault on a woman constable during a violent anti-coal mining protest in Tamnar block. The accused, from Amgaon and Jharna villages, face severe charges under IPC and IT Act. The incident occurred on December 27, 2025, amidst escalating tensions during protests against the Gare Pelma coal block.
- India News
- 3 min read
Raigarh: Police have arrested five accused in connection with the assault on an on-duty woman police constable during a violent anti-coal mining protest in Raigarh district’s Tamnar block, officials said on Saturday.
The arrested accused have been identified as Mangal Rathia, Chinesh Khamari, Premsingh Rathia and Kirti Shriwas, all residents of Amgaon village, and Vanmali Rathia, a resident of Jharna village. Two other accused are still absconding, police said.
Earlier, two persons had been taken into custody while three were on the run. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has gone up to five.
A case has been registered at Tamnar police station (Crime No. 309/25) under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the IT Act for a life-threatening attack, assault with sticks and iron rods, use of abusive language, and outraging the dignity of a woman.
Advertisement
According to police, the incident took place on December 27, 2025, when a protest against coal mining turned violent at CHP Chowk in Libra village. Villagers from 14 affected areas were protesting against the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal block, which has been allotted to Jindal Power Limited.
The protesters had been staging a sit-in since December 12, opposing a public hearing held on December 8 in Dhaurabhantha. Tensions escalated when police attempted to clear a road blockade, leading to clashes between the agitators and security personnel.
Advertisement
During the violence, a woman constable on duty was allegedly dragged, assaulted, and beaten. A disturbing video purportedly showing the constable being attacked, her uniform torn, and her left in a state of undress later surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage and condemnation.
Raigarh police said a high-level investigation is underway, with teams analysing video footage, social media clips and eyewitness statements to identify everyone involved in the incident. “No one involved, directly or indirectly, will be spared,” a senior police official said, adding that efforts are on to trace and arrest the remaining absconding accused at the earliest.
Security has been stepped up in the area to prevent further unrest, while police have appealed to the public not to circulate sensitive videos related to the incident.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 4 January 2026 at 22:49 IST