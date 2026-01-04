Chhattisgarh Anti Mining Protest: Five Arrested for Assault on Woman Constable in Raigarh

Raigarh: Police have arrested five accused in connection with the assault on an on-duty woman police constable during a violent anti-coal mining protest in Raigarh district’s Tamnar block, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mangal Rathia, Chinesh Khamari, Premsingh Rathia and Kirti Shriwas, all residents of Amgaon village, and Vanmali Rathia, a resident of Jharna village. Two other accused are still absconding, police said.

Earlier, two persons had been taken into custody while three were on the run. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has gone up to five.

A case has been registered at Tamnar police station (Crime No. 309/25) under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the IT Act for a life-threatening attack, assault with sticks and iron rods, use of abusive language, and outraging the dignity of a woman.

Advertisement

According to police, the incident took place on December 27, 2025, when a protest against coal mining turned violent at CHP Chowk in Libra village. Villagers from 14 affected areas were protesting against the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal block, which has been allotted to Jindal Power Limited.

The protesters had been staging a sit-in since December 12, opposing a public hearing held on December 8 in Dhaurabhantha. Tensions escalated when police attempted to clear a road blockade, leading to clashes between the agitators and security personnel.

Advertisement

During the violence, a woman constable on duty was allegedly dragged, assaulted, and beaten. A disturbing video purportedly showing the constable being attacked, her uniform torn, and her left in a state of undress later surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage and condemnation.

Raigarh police said a high-level investigation is underway, with teams analysing video footage, social media clips and eyewitness statements to identify everyone involved in the incident. “No one involved, directly or indirectly, will be spared,” a senior police official said, adding that efforts are on to trace and arrest the remaining absconding accused at the earliest.